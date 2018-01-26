Three names confirmed for an upcoming WWE try out

PWinsider reports that the following hopefuls will receive WWE tryouts at the Performance Center on February 8th…

* Nickolaus Barnes – An independent wrestler from Arizona and Utah who has worked in Great Britain for WAW.

* David Vieru – A former collegiate wrestler and football player from Oregon.

* Alexia Nicole (pictured below) – A Canadian independent wrestler who has been wrestling since 2001 in both the Canadian and Detroit independent wrestling scene.

