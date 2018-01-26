The Rack Radio Show Previewing NXT Takeover & Royal Rumble Previews

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*The Enzo Situation

*The Return of the XFL

And More!

We previewed this Saturday Night’s NXT Takeover: Philly, featuring the NXT Championship Match between Andrade “Cien” Almas against Johnny Garganno, NXT Womens Championship Match with Ember Moon against Shayna Baszler and more. We were joined by NXT Analyst TJ Omega and the Assistant to the Assistant to the NXT Analyst The Intern.

We also previewed this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble event which includes two Royal Rumble Matches, a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship, a Handicap Match for the WWE Championship and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack012518.mp3

