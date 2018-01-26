Sean Waltman talks about past heat with Ric Flair & appearance on Raw

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and discussed his appearance on Raw, his past heat with Ric Flair, his position in the Wolfpack, how he could have gone further in his career and more!

Sean discusses 90s heat with Ric Flair & how Flair still brings it up



“I’ve been that way though in the past though… When I was in WCW I was definitely like that a lot more…kind of cut throat a little bit. Just kind of like just like the way I was with Flair. Flair’s still hot at me for slapping him…he came in the ring after the RAW thing… he mentioned twice about me slapping him… we had a segment on Nitro like after our big six-man and anyways you know, he’s a much better talker than me… when we were kind of squared off, Mean Gene was, ya know, holding the mic, so I kind of bowed up to him and we were on live TV, and when he shoved me like he wasn’t supposed to shove me, he wasn’t supposed to put his hands on me, and when he did, I smacked the sh-t out of him… one nice—a good one… then he kind of chased me around a little bit and I just kind of just danced around him… ’97, ’96 something like that”

When asked what happened last week at RAW with Flair, Sean said, “He was putting me over too but he still had to bring up the ‘hey you slapped me back in the day’ and then once again he said it twice in the ring… ya the mic ya ya, and I was disrespectful, but honestly Kev at the time, that’s what I had to do. I had to be that way. If I wasn’t that way I would not have gotten where I was in that company at that time…it’s just how it was… They try to hold you down and you try to put them out of their misery that’s how it goes, Kev.”

Sean would be surprised if The Undertaker didn’t have one more match



When asked if The Undertaker misses wrestling, Sean said:

“He’s [Undertaker] fine…that doesn’t mean he’s not thinking about still doing it.”

When asked if The Undertaker has one more match in him, Sean said:

“I think so. I’m just not saying that he said that.”

How according to Hall & Nash, Sean was the enforcer of the Wolfpack



“I wasn’t f–cking around back then Kev, I was kind of mean… I didn’t give a f–k, at all. I mean, I’m not going to lie man. I was a different guy at that point… mean in the ring, I was f–king mean too. You have to be when you’re my size, you have to be. Even at WWF too I was… If you ask Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall], I was the guy you needed to be afraid of in the ring, not those two in our matches… I was a buzzsaw out there… high impact, high energy, my sh-t was… I was quick.”

Sean discusses how much further he could have gone in his career had he left his “gun in the holster”



“You have to understand, I was anything but agreeable to deal with when I worked there. Yeah, I think about it often that I really must have been bringing a lot to the table for them to put up with some of the sh-t. It was just, I was always contrarian. I was always, you know, ‘we want to do this with you,’ ‘no, I want to do that.’ In so many things… I wanted to do things my way. My way is the best way…

When asked if things would have been different had he acted differently, Sean responded:

“I would have gone way further. Way further in some ways, at a certain point… I should have left my gun in the holster about 90 percent of the time…He [Vince] said, ‘I know you know how to shoot. Now you can leave that thing in the holster.’ And he was, it was 100 percent true…I’m passive aggressive and I used to let everybody, I used to just let sh0t pile up and then when I came back, I was, like, overcompensating and so everything, every time I thought someone was f–king with me… I guarantee I wasn’t the worst person there.”

On making it further up the ladder…”I would have had to have worked on a few things that I just didn’t work on because I was really good at other things…talking, being a better talker…wouldn’t have been that hard. It was just, I was just naturally gifted at other things.”

Sean wouldn’t bet against the XFL



“He’s [Vince] about ready to shove it up everyone’s ass, in short order, ya…Don’t bet against it, that’s all I can say. He’s got two years to get this thing off the ground. When they f–king tried and failed before they did it in two months…it’ll be plenty for Vince…He already said there’s not going to be any crossover between this and WWE. No f–king wrestling announcers doing play by play, no, ya know cross-promote… I think it needs to be left something separate…I think he’s going to have a hard time finding enough players that don’t have anything on their record. You can’t have a DUI playing in the XFL…the quality of your character is equally as important as the quality of the player….just don’t want the PR nightmares…public relations-wise it’s good not to have a bunch of f–k-ups on your team.”

Why Sean was more excited to be at The Manhattan Center than Barclays Center



When asked if Sean regrets not being at the big venue Sean replied, “No way that’s where I’d be right there…that’s where I started, it wouldn’t have made sense to be in the other building.”

Sean talks about Cathy Kelley & Finn Balor’s relationship & how if there is one person in the WWE to date, it’s Finn



“The one guy, you know, the head of that, is Cathy Kelley’s boyfriend, Finn Balor… Obviously you don’t know who Finn Balor is. If you had to choose anyone in the entire WWE…it would be that guy. Trust me… They kind of deserve each other, really.”

—

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)