Rich Swann’s attorney has issued a statement regarding all charges being dropped against Swann

“We are very pleased with the resolution of these charges. We would like to thank the State Attorneys office for conducting a thorough investigation as well as Mr. Swann’s family, friends, and fans that supported him through this.”

“During our representation of Mr. Swann we have come to know him as a kind and humble young man who we believe has a bright future ahead of him. We are hopeful that with the dismissal of these charges Mr. Swann will be able to return to WWE. Our firm will do everything we can to assist him to returning to the ring.”

