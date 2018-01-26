Lawler addresses viral sleeping photo from Raw 25

In the latest Jerry Lawler podcast titled Dinner With The King, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the controversial picture of himself and Jim Ross snoozing during the Raw 25th anniversary special that went viral on the Internet. Lawler said that nobody slept during the broadcast and that one particular photo was snapped during a commercial break. He said that JR was really upset about the photo and mentioned that Ross was doing a lot of different things while broadcasting, including texting and tweeting so they definitely were not asleep. The King also complained about the chairs and monitors used at the broadcast table, saying that the monitors were tiny compared to the old ones so it was hard to see them while the chairs were not comfortable at all to sit in for three hours. Lawler also addressed the unrest inside the Manhattan Center when fans were not happy they got the short end of the stick in the broadcast and loudly voiced their opinions. He credited Triple H for making the necessary changes and bringing over individuals from the Barclays Center who were not supposed to be there in the first place.

