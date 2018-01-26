Edge: “I don’t think main eventing Wrestlemania is just for part time talent”

Edge comments on AJ Styles being able to prove that full time talents are worthy of the Wrestlemania main event spot.

“I don’t think main eventing Wrestlemania is just for part time talent, and I think AJ will prove that. He is a guy who has caught fire and figured out what he needs to do in WWE, which isn’t far off from what he was already doing, but you can tell he made some tweaks. Now, he’s just firing on every cylinder you can fire on. So I think he can be one that shows you can be with WWE full time and main event.”

