Another WWE Performance Center: All Access behind-the-scenes tour set for March 6

WWE announced another Performance Center All Access behind-the-scenes tour for Tuesday, March 6 in Orlando, Florida.

At $1,499 per person, the tour is not cheap, but it’s a great look at what goes on to become a WWE Superstar, plus you get to see the state-of-the-art facility that is the Performance Center and get to do some pretty cool stuff.

The price includes a light breakfast and lunch with NXT Superstars, a Q&A and orientation session with the NXT coaching staff, a Q&A and autograph sessions with NXT Superstars, a one-day WWE booking contract and admission to a private NXT live event where you will help produce, manage, and watch along with the staff, an all-access tour of the facility, an inside look at a private NXT training session, attend promo class and get your own video, and create your own entrance in front of the NXT stars.

After the whole tour is over, you will walk away with a commemorative WWE Performance Center: All Access credential, a Performance Center gift bag, a limited-edition event chair signed by NXT Superstars, a highlight reel of your tour, your personal promo video, and professional photos that will be taken throughout the day.

To purchase a ticket go to NXTTickets.com.

