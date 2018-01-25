WWE stocks hit new 52-week high on XFL announcement day

WWE stocks hit a new 52-week high today on the announcement of the XFL, even though this will be a completely separate entity from the WWE that Vince McMahon is personally funding. Stocks hit $34.18 during the afternoon trading and eventually settled for $33.92 by the time the market closed.

WWE stocks have been performing well lately with high hopes of mega money coming from a new television deal. After today’s closing, WWE’s market cap stands at $2.58 billion.

