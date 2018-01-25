Triple H on Shayna Baszler: “there’s a certain persona, a certain aura to her”

“To me what stands out with Shayna is… there’s a certain persona, a certain aura to her. I thought it since the first time that I ever saw her, this was years ago. I don’t know what it is, she just has this personality; she comes across as this badass, quiet, almost like (and I hate using the word, but like a) bully component to it. It just works out. She’s so matter of fact when she’s in the ring. She obviously has a lot to learn and has a great learning curve, but the character was there to a point where it was very easy to put her in a place where she would become that ‘bully’ and somebody that brought something different to the table where she could take advantage of people.”

source: Triple H’s media conference call

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)