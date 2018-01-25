Triple H on Ronda Rousey: “We’ve had back and forth conversations”

“We had discussions and we’ve talked about a million different things. The point I’ve shared before is kind of where we’re at with sharing it, but she’s interested, we’re interested. We’ve had back and forth conversations. We’re busy. She’s busy. Getting to the point of being able to sit down and hammer something out has not happened yet. But the interest is clearly there.”

source: Triple H’s conference media call

