Rousey shuts down rumors of her surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble

As reported by TMZ Sports, Ronda Rousey shuts down rumors of her surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

She says, “I’m leaving to Columbia right now to finish shooting Mile 22 and won’t be back in the states until mid-February.”

Rousey jetted to Colombia (2,500 miles away) to finish shooting the movie Mile 22 and said that she won’t be back in the United States until mid-February. If this turns out to be just a swerve remains to be seen but if it is, the company is going to great lengths to keep her involvement a secret.

Mile 22 also features Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, and John Malkovich in the leading cast and the movie is about a CIA field officer and an Indonesian police officer who are forced to work together as they confront violent and extreme political corruption.

Ronda also added that she has not signed any deals with WWE yet and talks are still ongoing.

