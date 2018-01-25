Notes on Vince McMahon, Steve Corino, Johnny Gargano, Maryse, and more

Jan 25, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

– A new report suggests Vince McMahon is targeting 2020 for a return of the XFL.

– Via Dory Funk Jr: Steve Corino (Former NWA World Champion) Comes to !BANG! TV in March of 2018 – Coach Dory Funk Jr. (former NWA World Champion) & Steve Corino will share Hard Core & Championship Wrestling Style Training. Learn from the best, Dory Funk & Steve Corino. More information at www.dory-funk.com or call 352-895-4658.

– Johnny Gargano is ready for NXT Takeover Philadelphia …


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 1 times, 40 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Konnan and Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal