Notes on Vince McMahon, Steve Corino, Johnny Gargano, Maryse, and more
– A new report suggests Vince McMahon is targeting 2020 for a return of the XFL.
– Via Dory Funk Jr: Steve Corino (Former NWA World Champion) Comes to !BANG! TV in March of 2018 – Coach Dory Funk Jr. (former NWA World Champion) & Steve Corino will share Hard Core & Championship Wrestling Style Training. Learn from the best, Dory Funk & Steve Corino. More information at www.dory-funk.com or call 352-895-4658.
– Johnny Gargano is ready for NXT Takeover Philadelphia …
I made the 7 hour drive from Cleveland to Philly multiple times a month for well over 10 years just trying to make a name for myself.
I make the trip one more time for the biggest match of my career at #NXTTakeOver.
I will give you everything I have, Philly. I promise.
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 25, 2018
