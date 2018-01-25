Natalya on her Raw 25th anniversary experience: “It was surreal being backstage”

“It was surreal being backstage last night because there were so many iconic people from my childhood, and so many special characters from the most special time in WWE history. You look at the people who helped build Raw, and made Raw what it is today. Like Trish Stratus, and Steve Austin, and APA…Even just outlandish characters like the Boogeyman. Who could forget Mean Gene Okerlund who was a voice from my childhood. I remember when DX invaded our TV Screens, and Steve Austin gave Mr. McMahon the first stunner on live TV. Trish Stratus and Lita main eventing Raw for the first time for women to do that. It was really cool being backstage, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop. Even though I’m a superstar in the WWE I am still a huge fan of the people who came before me and paved the way for me to do what I do today.”

source: Baby Huey & Bimbo Jimbo – Natalya Interview 01-23-18

