“I think that would be awesome. That is something we haven’t done yet, something we haven’t achieved as women. It’s a great way to get us more involved on the show, get more storylines and get more girls on the road and working. Being married to one of the best tag team champions ever, I think I would have all the help and support I need.”

source: The Bleacher Report

