McMahon officially announces the rebirth of the XFL

Other notes:

– The XFL is targeting a late January/Early February start for the return season in 2020, and thus, will not be a Spring league

– 8 teams, 40 man rosters

– No cities announced

– Vince McMahon will not be the face of the XFL

– McMahon will remain with WWE, not changing his daily responsibilities

– McMahon said there is interest from television networks, but no formal negotiations thus far

– They considered a different name for the league, but Vince thinks XFL is cool

– Vince talked about the possibility of eliminating halftime

– Vince encouraged fans suggestions, and is open to innovative ideas

