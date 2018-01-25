McMahon officially announces the rebirth of the XFL
Other notes:
– The XFL is targeting a late January/Early February start for the return season in 2020, and thus, will not be a Spring league
– 8 teams, 40 man rosters
– No cities announced
– Vince McMahon will not be the face of the XFL
– McMahon will remain with WWE, not changing his daily responsibilities
– McMahon said there is interest from television networks, but no formal negotiations thus far
– They considered a different name for the league, but Vince thinks XFL is cool
– Vince talked about the possibility of eliminating halftime
– Vince encouraged fans suggestions, and is open to innovative ideas
Didn’t the first XFL go around focus on promoting the cheerleaders and not the players? So if this new iteration is family friendly, will that be reversed?