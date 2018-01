Dalton Castle

Real name: Brett Giehl

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 219 lbs.

Date of birth: March 4, 1986

From: Catalina Island

Pro debut: 2008

Trained by:

Finishing move: Anchors Away!

Biography

– On December 15, 2017 at Final Battle, Castle defeated Cody to win the ROH World Championship in New York City, NY.

