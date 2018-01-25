Bill Goldberg says he was limited in his WWE return

“It was surreal, man. I was far removed from the 290 lbs., traps popping out of my ears, and deltoids as big as 20 lbs. bowling balls. My adrenaline was there, everything was there, the honor couldn’t be any bigger, the responsibility was huge, the pressure was huge, but I would have liked to have been Godzilla doing it like I used to be and I would’ve liked to have been given an opportunity to maybe gorilla press a could of dudes and do some of the moves I used to do back in the day. I was limited with my repertoire because of everything, because of storyline or whatever it may be, but I would’ve liked to have given more because of the Goldberg two move crap. I’m sick of hearing it!”

source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T





