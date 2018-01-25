1/25/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Eddie Edwards

Jan 25, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Download MP3 (right click to save)

Via Impact Wrestling press release…

Eddie Edwards will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Edwards is a former World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time X Division Champion and a five-time World Tag Team Champion with Davey Richards. He also in 2017 held the Global Honored Crown (GHC) Heavyweight Championship of Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling Noah.

Edwards left one night of the recent Impact TV Tapings in Orlando in an ambulance after a baseball bat attack by Sami Callihan of oVe. Edwards is focused on revenge, to put it mildly.

