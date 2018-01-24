WWE News and Notes

Notes from Sports Illustrated, stemming from the 25 anniversary edition of Raw…

– One of the major topics backstage was the rumors that Fox Entertainment group is interested in purchasing WWE.

– The episode was largely aimed at attracting more casual viewers.

– Raw 25 was re-written three hours ahead of show time after the creative team found out that Jimmy Fallon could not arrive early enough for pre-tapes and segments with WWE legends.

– The segments planned, including one with the Raw GMs, became introductions and waves to the crowd.

– WWE chairman Vince McMahon has added no new expenses to WWE fueling speculation that he’s thinking about selling.

