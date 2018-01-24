War Machine

Real name: Todd Smith

Height: 6’3

Weight: 293 lbs.

Date of birth: March 3, 1984

From: Lynn, Massachusetts

Pro debut: 2001

Trained by: Killer Kowalski

Finishing move: Sin City Plunge

Biography

– In his early career, Smith competed as Todd Hanson and Handsome Johnny in various northeastern promotions

– On June 25, 2004, Pretty Psycho (Handsome Johnny & Psycho) defeated The Lost Souls (Brian Buffett & Pete Mulloy) to win the CW Tag Team Titles

– On August 21, Pretty Psycho defeated The Logan Brothers (Nick & Bryan) to retain the CW Tag Team Titles

– A week later, Pretty Psycho defeated Omega Security (Tony Omega & Max Mailhot) to retain the CW Tag Team Titles

– On September 17, Pretty Psycho defeated George Caesar & Roman to retain the CW Tag Team Titles

– On October 8, Pretty Psycho again defeated George Caesar & Roman to retain the CW Tag Team Titles

– On October 29, Pretty Psycho defeated The Valedictorians (Rob Eckos & Billy Bax) to retain the CW Tag Team Titles

– On January 8, 2005, Pretty Psycho defeated The Valedictorians in a Ladder Match to regain the CW Tag Team Titles, having lost them in November

– On February 18, Pretty Psycho defeated The Logan Brothers (Bill & Bryan) to retain the CW Tag Team Titles

– On September 9, Handsome Johnny defeated Mike Kruel to win the CW Heavyweight Title

– On September 30, Johnny defeated Max Bauer to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On October 21, Johnny defeated Mike Kruel to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On November 11, Johnny defeated Josh Daniels to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On December 9, Johnny defeated Chase Del Monte to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– Later that week, Todd Hanson made an appearance on WWE Velocity, losing to Doug Basham

– On February 3, 2006, Johnny defeated Mike Kruel in a Cage Match to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On February 25, Johnny wrestled an ROH dark match, defeating Pelle Primeau

– On March 10, Johnny defeated Arch Kincaid to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On March 31, Johnny defeated Billy Kryptonite to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On April 21, Johnny defeated Luis Ortiz to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– In September 2006, Smith (under his real name) appeared on Smackdown, losing to Sylvester Terkay

– On January 12, 2007, Johnny fought CW New England Champion Fred Sampson to a double-countout

– In June 2007, Johnny returned to ROH for another dark match, teaming with Bobby Dempsey to defeat Alex Payne & Ernie Osiris

– In October 2007, Johnny wrestled a third ROH dark match, defeating Rhett Titus

– On February 16, 2008, Johnny defeated Brandon Locke to win the NECW Television Title. The belt was immediately vacated due to a disputed finish

– On June 1, Johnny defeated Nick Amaral, Davey Loomis & Chase Del Monte to win the vacant NECW Television Title

– On August 16, Johnny fought Brandon Locke to a time-limit draw to retain the NECW Television Title

– On September 20, Johnny fought Brandon Locke to another time-limit draw to retain the NECW Television Title

– On November 1, Johnny fought Locke to a double-countout to retain the NECW Television Title

– On May 1, 2010, Johnny defeated Alex Payne, Scott Levesque & CG Afi to win the NECW Iron 8 Tournament

– On June 24, 2011, Johnny defeated Brian Fury & Brian Milonas to win the CW Heavyweight Title

– On July 15, Johnny defeated Tommaso Ciampa to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– On August 12, Johnny defeated Chase Del Monte, Mikaze & Max Bauer to retain the CW Heavyweight Title

– The next day, Smith (as Johnny Hayes) defeated Brandon Locke to win the PWF Northeast Heavyweight Title

– Smith sat out most of 2012 with a back injury. He returned to action as Todd Hanson, having dropped the Handsome Johnny character

– On November 3, Hanson defeated Jason Blade & Ryan Bisbal to win the PWF Unified Heavyweight Title

– In July 2013, Hanson made his first televised ROH appearance, losing a 4-Way Match to Brian Fury

– Hanson won the 2014 ROH Top Prospect Tournament, defeating Cheeseburger, Andrew Everett & Raymond Rowe

– In February 2014, Hanson & Rowe began teaming together. Over time, the duo would become known as War Machine

– At Death Before Dishonor XII, Hanson defeated Roderick Strong

– At Glory By Honor XIII, Hanson defeated BJ Whitmer, Mark Briscoe & Moose

– At Final Battle ’14, Hanson defeated Caprice Coleman, Mark Briscoe & Jimmy Jacobs

– At Global Wars ’15, War Machine, The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) & Roderick Strong defeated The Bullet Club (AJ Styles, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– At Best In The World ’15, War Machine defeated C&C Wrestle Factory (Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander)

– On June 27, Hanson defeated JT Dunn to retain the XWA Heavyweight Title

– On July 19, Hanson defeated Chris Dickinson in a Cage Match to retain the XWA Heavyweight Title

– In September 2015, War Machine made their first Japanese appearances, working a short tour with the NOAH promotion

– On November 7, Hanson defeated Dalton Castle, Randy Shawn & TK O’Ryan to win the NEW King of Bethany Tournament

– At Final Battle ’15, War Machine defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Michael Bennett) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On January 30, 2016, Hanson defeated Brian Anthony to win the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At ROH’s 14th Anniversary Show, War Machine defeated The All Night Express (Rhett Titus & Kenny King) in a No-DQ Match to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The next day, War Machine defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On March 4, Hanson defeated Dijak to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– The next day, Hanson defeated Jym Anderson to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At Supercard of Honor X, War Machine defeated Silas Young & The Beer City Bruiser to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 16, Hanson defeated Mike Bennett to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On May 6, Hanson again defeated Bennett to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– The next day, Hanson defeated Ron Zombie to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– At Global Wars ’16, War Machine defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At War of the Worlds ’16, War Machine defeated Gedo & Kazuchika Okada to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles before losing them to The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

– On August 25, Hanson defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the NEW Heavyweight Title

– On November 11, War Machine defeated The Vet Club (Tim Storm & Apoc) to win the VIP Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, War Machine entered the NJPW World Tag League, beginning a recurring relationship with the promotion

– On January 13, 2017, War Machine defeated Hardcore Impact (Hardcore Craig & Pauly Thomaselli) to win the BCW Tag Team Titles

– At Sakura Genesis ’17, War Machine defeated TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’17, War Machine defeated TenKoji and The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On July 1, War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny to regain the IWGP Tag Team Titles, having lost them about 3 weeks before

– On July 7, War Machine defeated The Swords of Essex (Scott Wainwright & Will Ospreay) to win the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, War Machine defended the WCPW Tag Team Titles against Liam Slater & Moose and The Kings of the North (Damien Corvin & Bonesaw)

– In August 2017, War Machine defended the WCPW Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal & Mark Briscoe, Angelico & Ricochet and Die Jungen Lowen (Tarkan Aslan & Lucky Kid)

– On September 10, War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) and Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr & Lance Archer) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On September 16, War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny & Killer Elite Squad to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On October 2, War Machine defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– In January 2018, War Machine signed WWE development deals

Real name: Raymond Rowe

Height: 6’2

Weight: 258 lbs.

Date of birth: August 21, 1984

From: Cleveland, Ohio

Pro debut: May 2003

Trained by: Josh Prohibition & Lou Marconi

Finishing move: Death Rowe

Biography

– In his early career, Rowe sometimes competed as Raymond Right

– On March 21, 2004, Rowe defeated Chad Collyer to win the CAPW Heavyweight Title

– On April 18, Rowe defeated Dios Salvadorr to retain the CAPW Heavyweight Title

– On May 16, Rowe fought Bane to a double countout to retain the CAPW Heavyweight Title

– On June 13, Rowe defeated The Fever by DQ to retain the CAPW Heavyweight Title

– On May 7, 2006, The Suplex Machines (Rowe & Jason Bane) defeated QnA (Virus & The Unknown) to win the CAPW Tag Team Titles

– In June 2006, Rowe made an appearance on Smackdown, losing in short order to Mark Henry

– On June 9, The Cleveland Mafia (Rowe & J-Rocc) defeated The Burning River Brigade (Josh Prohibition & M-Dogg 20) and The Gambino Brothers Moving Company (Marshall & Mickey Gambino) to win the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On July 7, The Cleveland Mafia defeated The Gambino Brothers Moving Company to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On August 5, The Cleveland Mafia defeated Team Catfish (Jason Gory & Shiima Xion) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On August 8, Rowe defeated Rogue to win the vacant RAW Title

– On September 16, The Cleveland Mafia defeated Sexual Harassment (Eric Xtasy & Justin Idol), Team Catfish (Jason Gory & Shiima Xion) and The Gambino Brothers Moving Company (Marshall & Mickey Gambino) to retain the IWC Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, Rowe won a 30-man Battle Royal to win the vacant AIW Absolute Title

– On January 25, 2007, Rowe defeated Sterling James Keenan, Michael Hutter & Vincent Nothing to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– The next day, Rowe defeated Patrick Hayes to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– On February 16, Rowe defeated Kano to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– On March 9, Rowe defeated Claudio Castagnoli to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– On March 31, Rowe defeated Michael Hutter, Sterling James Keenan & Matt Morgan to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– On April 20, Rowe fought Michael Hutter to a time-limit draw to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– A week later, Rowe defeated Patrick Hayes to retain the AIW Absolute Title

– On May 20, Rowe defeated defeated Romeo Vino to retain the AIW Absolute Title, but then lost it to Steve Corino

– On January 24, 2009, Rowe defeated Shiima Xion to win the IWC World Title, but would lose it back in his first defense

– On July 10, Team Firestorm (Rowe, Starless, The Aftermath & Patrick Hayes) defeated Team Big League (John McChesney, J-Rocc, Shane Taylor & Bill Collier) in a War Games Match. Rowe scored the pinfall to win the Firestorm Pro Title

– On August 21, Rowe defeated Patrick Hayes to retain the Firestorm Pro Title

– On October 2, Rowe defeated Shane Taylor to retain the Firestorm Pro Title

– On November 25, Rowe defeated John McChesney to retain the Firestorm Pro Title

– On December 30, Rowe defeated Necro Butcher in a Street Fight to retain the Firestorm Pro Title

– On February 5, Rowe defeated Lou Marconi to retain the Firestorm Pro Title

– On July 13, 2012, The Path of Resistance (Rowe & Jax Dane) defeated Austin Rhodes & Chaz Taylor to win the NWA Lone Star Tag Team Titles

– On August 10, The Path of Resistance defeated Austin Rhodes & Brent McKenzie to retain the NWA Lone Star Tag Team Titles

– On September 14, The Path of Resistance defeated Rudy Russo & Silky Baines to retain the NWA Lone Star Tag Team Titles

– On October 12, The Path of Resistance defeated Ken Johnson & Brent McKenzie to retain the NWA Lone Star Tag Team Titles

– On January 19, 2013, Rowe defeated Sgt Mo & ACH to win the NWA BOW Title

– On February 9, Rowe defeated Bobby Lambert & James Claxton to retain the NWA BOW Title

– On March 16, Rowe defeated Luke Hawx to retain the NWA BOW Title

– On April 20, Rowe defeated Mike Dell to win the NWA Lone Star Junior Heavyweight Title

– On May 17, Rowe defeated John McChesney to retain the NWA Lone Star Junior Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Rowe defeated Dan Manson to retain the NWA Lone Star Junior Heavyweight Title

– On June 1, Rowe made his first ROH appearance, losing to Bobby Fish. He would become a regular for the promotion later in the year

– On June 21, Rowe defeated Ricky Starks to retain the NWA Lone Star Junior Heavyweight Title

– Rowe reached the final of the 2014 ROH Top Prospect Tournament, losing to future tag partner Hanson

– In February 2014, Hanson & Rowe began teaming together. Over time, the duo would become known as War Machine

– In May 2015, Rowe won the JT Lightning Invitational Tournament, defeating Josh Prohibition, Louis Lyndon, Nick Gage, Tracy Williams & Rickey Shane Page

– At Global Wars ’15, War Machine, The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) & Roderick Strong defeated The Bullet Club (AJ Styles, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– At Best In The World ’15, War Machine defeated C&C Wrestle Factory (Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander)

– In September 2015, War Machine made their first Japanese appearances, working a short tour with the NOAH promotion

– On November 6, Rowe defeated Andy Dalton to win the VIP Heavyweight Title

– At Final Battle ’15, War Machine defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Michael Bennett) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At ROH’s 14th Anniversary Show, War Machine defeated The All Night Express (Rhett Titus & Kenny King) in a No-DQ Match to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The next day, War Machine defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Supercard of Honor X, War Machine defeated Silas Young & The Beer City Bruiser to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Rowe defeated Sami Callihan & Andy Dalton to win the vacant VIP Heavyweight Title

– At Global Wars ’16, War Machine defeated The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At War of the Worlds ’16, War Machine defeated Gedo & Kazuchika Okada to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles before losing them to The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

– On June 10, Rowe defeated Pentagon Jr to retain the VIP Heavyweight Title

– On July 24, Rowe defeated Jojo Bravo to win the ACW Unified Title

– On August 28, Rowe defeated Franco D’Angelo to retain the ACW Unified Title

– On September 8, Rowe defeated Jaxon Stone to retain the VIP Heavyweight Title

– On September 18, Rowe defeated Crazy Mary Dobson to retain the ACW Unified Title

– On November 11, War Machine defeated The Vet Club (Tim Storm & Apoc) to win the VIP Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, War Machine entered the NJPW World Tag League, beginning a recurring relationship with the promotion

– On January 13, 2017, War Machine defeated Hardcore Impact (Hardcore Craig & Pauly Thomaselli) to win the BCW Tag Team Titles

– At Sakura Genesis ’17, War Machine defeated TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’17, War Machine defeated TenKoji and The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On July 1, War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny to regain the IWGP Tag Team Titles, having lost them about 3 weeks before

– On July 7, War Machine defeated The Swords of Essex (Scott Wainwright & Will Ospreay) to win the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, War Machine defended the WCPW Tag Team Titles against Liam Slater & Moose and The Kings of the North (Damien Corvin & Bonesaw)

– In August 2017, War Machine defended the WCPW Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal & Mark Briscoe, Angelico & Ricochet and Die Jungen Lowen (Tarkan Aslan & Lucky Kid)

– On September 10, War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) and Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr & Lance Archer) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On September 16, War Machine defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny & Killer Elite Squad to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On October 2, War Machine defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the WCPW Tag Team Titles

– In January 2018, War Machine signed WWE development deals

