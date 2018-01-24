Travel packages for SummerSlam 2018 announced

Jan 24, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE announced that travel packages for SummerSlam will go on sale on January 18 at SummerSlamTravel.com.

There will be three packages: The Big Apple, Platinum, and Gold, with all three consisting of 3 or 4 night hotel accommodation in a Times Square area hotel, round-trip subway transport, breakfast buffet and autograph session on SummerSlam Sunday, and tickets for SummerSlam, NXT Takeover, Raw, and Smackdown (if you take the 4-night package). Seating location will differ depending which package you choose.

The Big Apple package will also include a brunch on a NYC cruise ship with WWE Legends including transport and an exclusive reception with WWE Superstars prior to the pay-per-view.

The Gold package will start at $1,225 per person, the Platinum at $1,850 per person, and the Big Apple at $2,850 per person based on an occupancy of four in the same room.

