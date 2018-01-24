The Miz: “I don’t want to be the dad that’s not there”

Jan 24, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’m so excited to be a father. I’m excited, nervous, happy, scared. It’s every emotion you could possibly think of, I’m going through it. It’s a WrestleMania baby. The only thing my wife asked me was that she wanted me to be there. I literally have a private jet on call at all times. I will spend whatever amount of money to get there, to be there and support her and witness my first child being born because I am ecstatic. I don’t want to be the dad that’s not there. I don’t want the kid to ever think that I wasn’t there. I want her to be the one that says you were there, you guided me, you supported me in the best way you knew how.”

source: ESPN

