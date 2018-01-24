Stephanie McMahon to do color commentary for the women’s Royal Rumble match

WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon today announced on Twitter that she will be joining the commentary team at the Royal Rumble to call the women’s Rumble match.

“Announcing the first-ever women’s #RoyalRumble match was one of my all-time favorite moments in @WWE… And now I’m proud to share that I’ll be joining the Announce team for this historic match this Sunday! #RumbleForAll,” McMahon tweeted.

The broadcast team that will call the Rumble has not been made public yet and usually WWE selects three or four individuals to call the long match. Michael Cole will be leading the team.

While Stephanie has joined the broadcast booth several times during matches as part of storylines, this will be her first time doing color commentary for a match.

