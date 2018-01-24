News on Terri Runnels, X-Pac, Hulk Hogan, Rey Mysterio, DDP, and Taz
– Diamond Dallas Page says Hulk Hogan should come back to WWE: “Hulk has to come back. I’m hoping that that gets seen on the WWE side.” (source: TMZ.com)
– PWinsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling is still in negotiations with Rey Mysterio Jr.
– Tazz On Jerry Lawler Dozing Off During RAW 25 And What Happened At Manhattan Center
– X-Pac brings a special guest to the Manhattan Center
– Terri Runnels has her launched a new podcast…
Debut today! @TheTerriRunnels podcast on @MLW co hosted by me. 🙂 Terri talks Marlena debut, @DanaBrookeWWE , #raw25 and much more! @PWTorch @WONF4W @PWInsidercom @WrestlingInc @WrestlingSheet @courtbauer @HeyHeyItsConrad @WWE @WWEUniverse @HeyHeyItsConrad https://t.co/VPr1o5wh1s
— Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) January 23, 2018
