News on Terri Runnels, X-Pac, Hulk Hogan, Rey Mysterio, DDP, and Taz

– Diamond Dallas Page says Hulk Hogan should come back to WWE: “Hulk has to come back. I’m hoping that that gets seen on the WWE side.” (source: TMZ.com)

– PWinsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling is still in negotiations with Rey Mysterio Jr.

– Tazz On Jerry Lawler Dozing Off During RAW 25 And What Happened At Manhattan Center

– X-Pac brings a special guest to the Manhattan Center

– Terri Runnels has her launched a new podcast…



