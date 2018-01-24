News and Notes: New WWE trademarks, Scott Hall, Eddie Edwards, Kane, and more

Jan 24, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sami Callihan returns to MLW for a grudge match on 2/8 in Orlando at the Gilt Nightclub vs. Darby Allin.

– Eddie Edwards will be on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling conference call.

– Scott Hall looks back on being the Manhattan Center’s “Bad Guy”

– PWinsider reports that WWE has filed new trademarks for “Miz & Mrs.” and the phrase “The Irresistible Force.”

– Glenn Jacobs speaks…


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 1 times, 108 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Konnan and Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal