News and Notes: New WWE trademarks, Scott Hall, Eddie Edwards, Kane, and more

– Sami Callihan returns to MLW for a grudge match on 2/8 in Orlando at the Gilt Nightclub vs. Darby Allin.

– Eddie Edwards will be on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling conference call.

– Scott Hall looks back on being the Manhattan Center’s “Bad Guy”

– PWinsider reports that WWE has filed new trademarks for “Miz & Mrs.” and the phrase “The Irresistible Force.”

– Glenn Jacobs speaks…

Thanks to the Downtown Sertoma Club for having me speak today. Great people and good food!! pic.twitter.com/6uipABaiiv — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) January 24, 2018



