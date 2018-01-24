Kacy Catanzaro

Real name: Kacy Esther Catanzaro

Height: 5’0

Weight: 95 lbs.

Date of birth: January 14, 1990

From: Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Pro debut: 2017

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Biography

– Catanzaro began her athletic life as a college gymnast

– Between 2013 and 2017, Catanzaro made several appearances on the TV show ‘American Ninja Warrior’. She made the national finals twice

– In January 2017, Catanzaro received a WWE tryout, leading to her signing a contract in August

