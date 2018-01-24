Kacy Catanzaro

Jan 24, 2018 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Kacy Esther Catanzaro
Height: 5’0
Weight: 95 lbs.
Date of birth: January 14, 1990
From: Glen Ridge, New Jersey
Pro debut: 2017
Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Biography

– Catanzaro began her athletic life as a college gymnast
– Between 2013 and 2017, Catanzaro made several appearances on the TV show ‘American Ninja Warrior’. She made the national finals twice
– In January 2017, Catanzaro received a WWE tryout, leading to her signing a contract in August

