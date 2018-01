How WWE planned to use Enzo on Raw

According to PWInsider, the original plan for Raw was for Enzo Amore to face Goldust with Goldust winning by DQ after being attacked by the Zo Train.

The Dudleys were to make the save for Goldust and put Enzo or another member of the Zo Train through a Table, but Heath Slater had to do the spot instead after Enzo got suspended.

