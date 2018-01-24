Bobby Roode on a possible Beer Money reunion in WWE

Jan 24, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I can’t answer that for sure. You never say never in this business. But I don’t know what James is doing. I haven’t spoken to James (Storm) in two years. So, I don’t know what his plans are. But I mean I know that right now, I’m the United States Champion. WWE has invested a lot of time and money into me. I’m doing pretty damn good on my own. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen. People can speculate, but quite honestly I’m very, very happy doing what I’m doing right now. I look forward to being United States Champion for a very, very long time.”

source: Sportskeeda


