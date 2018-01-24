2019 Royal Rumble to take place in MLB stadium in Phoenix

The Royal Rumble will get a stadium host next year as WWE announced the Chase Field as the location for the 2019 Rumble pay-per-view. The date will be January 27.

It’s not very often that the Rumble is hosted in a large stadium and in 31 years so far, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is the only stadium location that hosted the Rumble twice, in 1997 and 2017.

NXT Takeover, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown Live will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The announcement of the Rumble coming to Phoenix came via an article on The Arizona Republic newspaper.

“We have an incredibly rich history and heritage of presenting WWE events in the Valley of the Sun,” said John Saboor, WWE executive vice president of special events. “In many respects, this serves as an exciting opportunity to work with longstanding and new partners in Phoenix to create four nights of memories.”

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)