1/24/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with Velveteen Dream in a darkened Performance Center. He says, “ambiance” and “atmosphere” and then says we all dream of being the NXT Champion and he doesn’t doubt that Johnny Gargano is the Superstar to do that, but not yet, especially when the other choice is the Velveteen Dream. Dream says while Gargano’s life has been tainted with doubt, his experiences have been great. Dream says, one way or another, a dream will end.

We see the NXT opening video and then go into Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia where Mauro Ranello, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi

They lock up and Jose applies a side headlock. Bononi switches to one of his own and then drops Jose with a shoulder tackle. Jose comes back with a shoulder tackle of his own and then delivers an atomic drop. Jose applies an arm-bar down on the mat, but Bononi fights back to his feet. Bononi keeps control of the match for a while, but Jose counters back with a swinging neck-breaker. Jose delivers a power slam to Bononi and then sets up for the pop-up right hand. Jose connects with it and gets the pin fall.

Winner: No Way Jose.

We see that Percy Watson’s sit-down interview with Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler later tonight. We then take a look at the feud between Aleister Black and Adam Cole.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Latoya Alsad

Belair slams Latoya down to the mat and then backs her into the corner. Latoya tries to roll Belair up, but Belair holds on to the ropes and then delivers a shoulder tackle. Belair stomps away on Latoya and then beats her down in the corner as well. Belair drops Latoya with a back-breaker and then clubs her across the back. Belair decks Latoya with a forearm and then applies a modified surfboard submission. Belair picks Latoya up and slams her back down to the mat. Belair charges in the corner, but Latoya moves and shoves Belair to the mat. Latoya goes up top and dives, but Belair whips her with her hair. Belair delivers the reverse power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bianca Belair.

