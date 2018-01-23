WWE SmackDown Superstar Out of Action with Torn ACL (Photo)

We noted last week that it appeared Samir Singh suffered an injury during the ringside angle with WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode in the tournament match with Jinder Mahal.

Samir missed weekend WWE live events and was not at tonight’s SmackDown but took to Instagram during the show and revealed that he tore his ACL and underwent surgery.

No word yet on a timetable for Singh’s return but the usual recovery time for a torn ACL is 6 to 9 months. This is the same injury that Big Cass is currently recovering from after suffering the injury in August 2017.

Below is Samir’s full post on the injury:

Last week I tore my ACL and it goes without saying that this past week has been very emotional. The more I think about it, the less it makes sense. All I know is that God is the sovereign of my life and that everything that comes to pass is his blessing. I thank you all for the continued love and support. I can’t wait to be back.

