WWE releases Enzo Amore

Just one day after he was suspended by the company, WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore was released following allegations by Twitter user Philomena Sheahan that he raped her in his hotel room back in October.

In a statement issued yesterday, WWE said that the company has zero tolerance against sexual harassment or assault and he would be suspended pending the outcome of the case.

But just 24 hours later, a very short and sweet statement followed, announcing his departure. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore),” a WWE.COM post said.

Amore is the current – or was – Cruiserweight champion. WWE has not announced the plans of what will happen to the title.





