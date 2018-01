What happened after Raw 25 went off the air

The Miz came out and told DX & The Balor Club to leave his ring or else they won’t make it to the 30th Anniversary of Raw.

Seth Rollins came out and talked about when he won the ROH Title in the Manhattan Center when he was younger. Miz made fun of him for working in a bingo hall, so Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on him to send the crowd home slightly less angry.

