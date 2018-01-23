Viewership for Raw 25

The 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw drew an average of 4,530,000 viewers, the most-watched Raw since the March 30, 2015 episode. There was an increase of 1,280,000 viewers over last week’s broadcast. The night started with a whopping 4,803,000 viewers, then went down to 4,641,000 viewers in the second hour, before closing the night with 4,147,000 viewers.. Raw lost 656,000 viewers from hour one to hour three. Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and the most-watched show on cable television.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

