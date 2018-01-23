Video: Daniel Bryan Opens WWE 205 Live with GM & Title Announcement Teasers

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces that #205Live will get a brand-new General Manager NEXT WEEK, and that person will address the #Cruiserweight Championship situation. pic.twitter.com/0JR662P0ZR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

As seen in the video above, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan opened tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode and announced that Enzo Amore has dropped the WWE Cruiserweight Title and will no longer be a part of the brand. Bryan then announced that a new 205 Live General Manager will be named next week and their first task will be to address the status of the vacant Cruiserweight Title.

Enzo was fired by WWE today after a woman claims he raped her at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona last October. The Phoenix Police have been looking into the allegations since last October. The woman went public with detailed of the alleged assault today and Enzo responded with a statement from his lawyer, denying everything. You can see video of the accuser talking about the alleged incident and you can read the statement from Enzo’s lawyer on our main page.

Per @WWEDanielBryan, the fate of the #Cruiserweight Championship and the arrival of the new #205Live General Manager will be announced next week on @WWE205Live. pic.twitter.com/Wpxrb4JTUF — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

