Triple H addresses the crowd at Manhattan Center after Raw

Following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw from the Manhattan Center, Triple H addressed the crowd which earlier in the broadcast voiced their displeasure over how they were treated when it comes to live action. Standing in the ring alongside with Seth Rollins, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gun, The Road Dogg, Scott Hall, X-Pac, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, Triple H talked about how special it is for them to share this moment with the crowd. “A lot of messing around goes on, a lot of business gets done, a lot of things happen, but I know for everybody in this ring, this is a special moment for all of us,” Triple H said as the crowd cheered on. “At this stage of the game, to stand here with your buddies, to do this, to stand in front of you in the place where it started 25 years after, and to be able to have all of this and share it with all of you, I think I can speak for everybody in this ring, from the bottom of our heart, thank you very much,” Triple H continued. As everyone left, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor stayed at ringside to greet fans and take selfies with those who wanted. Triple H then held up Finn Balor’s hand to close the festivities.

(Visited 1 times, 74 visits today)