This Day In Wrestling History – January 23rd

1984 – In New York City, Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik, to become the new WWF World Heavyweight Champion. This begins Hogan’s 1,474-day reign as champion, lasting until February 5, 1988.

1995 – On Monday Night RAW, The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeat The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. Holly and The 1-2-3 Kid had just won the titles in a tournament final, the previous night, at the Royal Rumble.

1996 – WCW Clash of the Champions XXXII is held at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, in front of 3,100 fans.

Dark Match:

– Lord Steven Regal defeats Chris Benoit.

Clash of the Champions:

– The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) battle The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) to a double disqualification.

– Dean Malenko defeats Alex Wright.

– Brian Pillman defeats Eddy Guerrero. During the match Pillman grabbed commentator Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan by the back of his jacket; this caused Heenan to yell, “What the f*** are you doing?” Heenan would have to apologize for his language.

– Sting & Lex Luger defeat The Blue Bloods (Lord Steven Regal & Robert Eaton), to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Konnan defeats Psychosis.

– Ric Flair & The Giant defeat Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage.

Dark Match:

– One Man Gang defeats Disco Inferno, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

1998 – Mr. Niebla & Shocker defeat Emilio Charles, Jr. & Dr. Wagner Jr., to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – The 13th annual Royal Rumble is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in front of 19,321 fans.

– In his WWF debut, Tazz defeats Kurt Angle, via submission. It was Angle’s first singles loss since he debuted in the WWF, at the 1999 Survivor Series.

– In a Tag Team Tables Match, The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).

– In a Triple Threat Match, Chris Jericho defeats Chyna and Hardcore Holly, to become the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion. Jericho & Chyna had been declared co-champions, after a double pinfall, on the December 30th SmackDown.

– The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) defeat The Acolytes (Faarooq & Bradshaw), to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– In a Street Fight, Triple H defeats Cactus Jack, to retain the WWF Championship.

– The Rock wins the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, to earn a WWF Championship match at WrestleMania 2000. The Rock was declared the winner despite his feet touching the floor prior to Big Show’s, while The Rock was attempting to pull Big Show over the top rope.

2004 – L.A. Park & Shocker defeat Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero, to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2005 – Doug Williams & 2 Cold Scorpio defeat Mitsuharu Misawa & Yoshinari Ogawa, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2011 – Apollo 55 (Ryusuke Taguchi & Prince Devitt) defeat The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi), to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2011 – AJ Lee defeats Naomi Knight, to win Florida Championship Wrestling’s Divas Title.

2014 – On Impact Wrestling: Genesis, Austin Aries defeats Chris Sabin, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2016 – Stampede Wrestling Hall of Famer The Mongolian Stomper dies in his sleep, at the age of either 79 or 71 (different birth years are listed online). This comes two weeks after The Stomper had suffered a broken hip and needed surgery. The cause of death was ruled ‘complications from surgery.’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Two-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion, Alex Silva (28 years old); NXT & 205 Live commentator, Nigel McGuinness (42 years old); former TNA wrestler / retired MMA star, Tito Ortiz (43 years old); and former WWF Women’s Champion, Leilani Kai (58 years old).

Today would’ve been the 80th birthday for Japan wrestling legend, Giant Baba, and the 67th birthday for former AWA World Women’s Champion, Vivian Vachon.

