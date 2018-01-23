The Miz on the IC title: “I want people to understand that when you hold that title, it is prestigious”

“Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude – you name it. Every superstar that was my hero growing up as a kid has held that title. It’s a title I always loved as a kid. When I got it for the first time, you’re ecstatic, you’re happy, but you watch the title become a second-place kind of title. The last time I got it, I literally said I was sick of people looking at this as just a placeholder, as like a whatever title. I want people to understand that when you hold that title, it is prestigious, it is relevant, it has a rich history and that’s what I set out to do. I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job of it, but I’m not done until I’m main-eventing WrestleMania with the Intercontinental championship.”

source: ESPN

