The Miz on the IC title: “I want people to understand that when you hold that title, it is prestigious”

Jan 23, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude – you name it. Every superstar that was my hero growing up as a kid has held that title. It’s a title I always loved as a kid. When I got it for the first time, you’re ecstatic, you’re happy, but you watch the title become a second-place kind of title. The last time I got it, I literally said I was sick of people looking at this as just a placeholder, as like a whatever title. I want people to understand that when you hold that title, it is prestigious, it is relevant, it has a rich history and that’s what I set out to do. I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job of it, but I’m not done until I’m main-eventing WrestleMania with the Intercontinental championship.”

source: ESPN

(Visited 1 times, 39 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Konnan and Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal