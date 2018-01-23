ROH on SBG Episode #331 – 1/21/18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Non-Title Tag Team Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated The Daws (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

-After the match, the Briscoes come into the hall and make it clear again that they will win the tag team titles from Shelley and Sabin.

2. Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods

3. Three-Way Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) and Dragon Lee and Titan

-After the match, the Young Bucks are attacked by Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. Adam Page rushes to the ring and makes the save.

