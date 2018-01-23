NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania 2018 – Day 8” Results – 1/22/18 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Puma and Disturbio
2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
OKUMURA and Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO) defeated Star Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and KUSHIDA
3. CMLL Brothers Tag Team Tournament – 3rd Place Match
Sanson and El Cuatrero defeated Niebla Roja and Angel de Oro
4. Hirai Kawato Send-Off Match
El Barbaro Cavernario and Gedo defeated Atlantis and Hirai Kawato
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated Volador Jr., El Soberano Jr., and Drone
6. Special Singles Match
Rush defeated Satoshi Kojima
7. CMLL Brothers Tag Team Tournament – Final Match
Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero defeated Mistico and Dragon Lee