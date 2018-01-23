LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/23

– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from Washington, DC as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens and Sami give props to each other and rant about SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, then WWE Champion AJ Styles. Owens says they have proven that AJ stands no chance at leaving the Royal Rumble with the title after their Handicap Match on Sunday. Owens goes on and Sami throws a “yep!” at him every now and then. Sami says they are going to take the title from AJ on Sunday but they are also going to hurt him. They try to get a “yep!” chant going as fans chant for AJ. The music interrupts and out comes AJ to a pop.

AJ speaks from the stage and waits for fans to stop chanting his name. Styles calls them “Kami” and says nope in response to their claims about winning on Sunday and becoming co-WWE Champions, and their claims about hurting him. AJ knocks the “Yep! Movement” and they get upset, saying AJ will have to get used to it after Sunday because everyone will be doing it, including AJ’s own family. AJ says they should be cocky because they do have the advantage on Sunday but they’re not facing just anybody, they’re facing someone phenomenal. AJ says as long as he has fight in his body he will make sure they do not become co-WWE Champion. AJ once again declares that this is the house he built.

Owens and Sami mock AJ some more. They go on and Owens proposes that AJ wrestle them both in singles matches tonight, back to back. The music hits and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to the stage. Bryan says enough is enough. Owens and Sami are right about being two of the best to step into the ring, he says. Fans boo. Bryan says they’re also right about how hard it is to win a Handicap Match but Bryan has the upmost faith in AJ… AJ cuts Bryan off. AJ says he’s not sure Bryan’s not in bed with these two dirtbags. AJ accepts the challenge and says he’s not just going to beat Sami and Owens tonight, he’s going to hurt them. Styles’ music hits as he drops the mic and leaves, trading looks with Bryan.

– Still to come, Bobby Roode and The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Aiden English. Also, Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso.

