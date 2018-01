Limitless Wrestling “The World Is Ours” Results – 1/19/18 – Westbrook, Maine

1. *Mismatch*

Darby Allin defeated Jeff Cobb

2. *Masters Of The Mat*

Martin Stone defeated David Starr and Fred Yehi

3. *Intergender Trios Match*

Allie Kat, Ashley Vox, and Kris Stadtlander defeated The Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro, Alexander Lee, and The Danger Kid)

4. *Tag Team Match*

Whiskey Dick (Dick Justice and Troy Nelson) defeated Brett Domino and DL Hurst

5. *Generations Collide*

Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Matt Cross

6. *By Popular Demand*

Tessa Blanchard defeated Deonna Purrazzo

7. *Challenge Accepted*

Chris Dickinson defeated Eddie Kingston

8. *Six Man Tag Team Match*

The Thick Boys (Jay Freddie and John Silver) and Ethan Page defeated The Dream Team (Austin Theory, Christian Casanova, and Mr. Grim)

9. *First Time Ever*

Massage NV (Dorian Graves and VSK) defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and James Drake)

10. *Power Struggle*

Anthony Greene defeated Josh Briggs, Ace Romero, and JT Dunn

