Source: Enzo Amore was fired due to violating WWE’s moral’s clause

Moral’s clause states: “WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE. Section 9.13(a) of the WWE booking contract, commonly known as the “morals clause”, provides WWE with broad discretion and authority to act under such circumstances.”

Enzo had been investigate since last October and failed to notify wwe. Due to that he was found violating the Moral’s Clause and has been released from World Wrestling Entertainment.

