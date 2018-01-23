B. Brian Blair Finally Reveals What He Did to The Iron Sheik, Trump at Wrestlemania

Matt’s guest this week is ½ of legendary WWF tag team The Killer Bees & current President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, B. Brian Blair.

Why The Iron Sheik Hates Him: “He got mad at me in Hershey, Pennsylvania, because we used to always go out and wrestle at the beginning of our matches and really shoot… he hooked me… in an armbar… From there I rolled up & head scissored him… and Nikolai (Volkoff) started teasing him, “Sheik, you got stretched”… he came up & he was red. He was redder than the red boots he had on…. That’s where the hostility came from.”

Other topics include:

Bleeding on Current U.S. President Donald Trump’s Wife at WrestleMania and Trump Assisting Him:

“(I) busted my chin open in WrestleMania IV. Actually squirted blood on Ivana Trump, and didn’t even know who the Trumps were. Donald Trump actually put a little handkerchief under my chin & walked me to the back to the ambulance. I still didn’t know who it was. You know just, he was a nice man.”

Matt and Brian also discuss Brian training under Hiro Matsuda, starting his wrestling career in Championship Wrestling From Florida, Vince McMahon, Sr. putting the “B” in his name, selling out Kansas City with a young Jesse “The Body” Ventura, forming The Killer Bees tag team with Jim Brunzell, the upcoming Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion, Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Jack & Gerald Brisco, Pat O’Connor, Harley Race & much more!!

