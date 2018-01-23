1/23/18 WWE 205 Live Coverage

205 Live opens with Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan says Enzo Amore will no longer be affiliated with 205 Live. He says next week, a 205 Live General Manager will be named, and his or her’s first action will be to address the situation with the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship and then steer 205 Live in the right direction.

We see that Cedric Alexander will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali later tonight, as well as Hideo Itami going one-on-one with Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Match #1 – Six-Man Tag Team Match Match: Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese

TJP and Dorado start the match. Dorado applies a headlock, but TJP gets free and takes him down to the mat. Dorado comes back and takes TJP down, but TJP counters right back and takes Doraco down with a head-scissors take down. Dorado turns it into a head scissors hold and then keeps TJP grounded with an arm-drag and then a kick to the face. Dorado connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Nese tags in and Dorado drops him with a dropkick and tags in Metalik. Metalik runs the ropes and takes Nese down with a springboard arm-drag. Metalik runs the ropes again, but Nese drops him with a back elbow. Daivari tags in and stomps away on Metalik. Daivari slams Metalik into the turnbuckle and goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two.

Metalik comes back and runs the ropes, and then drops Daivari with a dropkick. Metalik goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Kalisto tags in and takes Daivari down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at one. Daivari takes advantage and sends Kalisto to the apron, but Kalisto counters with a kick to the head and then delivers a roundhouse kick as well. Nese provides a distraction and Daivari knocks Kalisto to the floor. Daivari slams Kalisto into the ring apron and then back into the ring. Daivari goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two.

TJP tags back in and stomps down onto Kalisto. TJP chokes Kalisto with his boot in the corner and then delivers a suplex and then a side suplex. TJP goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Kalisto counters with a roll up for a two count, but TJP comes back and slams Kalisto back down. TJP goes for a cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese tags back in and keeps Kalisto grounded to the mat as Daivari tags in as well. Kalisto fights back, but Daivari slams him to the mat again. Daivari knocks Metalik to the floor and Kalisto meets him with a back elbow. Kalisto kicks Daivari in the face twice. Dorado and TJP tag in and Dorado knocks Nese to the floor. Dorado takes TJP down with a springboard cross-body and then goes up top. Dorado connects with a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Nese and Daivari break it up. Kalisto and Metalik take Nese and Daivari out with dropkicks and suicide dives on the floor.

Dorado goes back up and he goes for the 450 splash, but TJP moves out of the way. TJP goes for the Detonation Kick, but Dorado shoves him into Nese and TJP yells at Nese. Dorado connects with an elbow shot and gets the pin fall on TJP.

Winners: Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Kalisto.

