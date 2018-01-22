WWE Suspends Enzo Amore After Woman Accuses Him of Rape

Jan 22, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been suspended by WWE after being accused of rape. WWE issued the following statement:

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended.”

Twitter user @MissGucciWitch recently took to Twitter and accused Enzo of raping her back in October of 2017. She alleges that Twitter user @toopoor_ (a woman named Layla Shapiro) and designer Tyler Grosso were involved. You can see her tweets below:

Shapiro, a fashion blogger that previously dated Grosso, took to Twitter earlier today and denied the allegations. Her tweets have since been deleted but she wrote:

“people are quick to believe everything they read on the fucking internet. i’ve been framed and accused and i refuse to expose people with my platform. i don’t believe in that. i am innocent and i’m sick of being seen as the bad guy. lying manipulating and deceiving people is sick”

“if i have to i will speak the fuck up when appropriate”

“i’ve never done meth in my entire life i don’t even know what it looks like and i wouldn’t associate with anyone who does that either”

“I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS FUCKING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW.”

“idk if u want a check or publicity but lying puts u in jail”

“People are quick to believe everything they read on the fucking internet. I’ve been framed and accused and I refuse to expose people with my platform. I don’t believe in that. I am innocent and i’m sick of being seen as the bad guy. lying manipulating and deceiving people is sick. If I have to I will speak the fuck up when appropriate. I’ve never done meth in my entire life i don’t even know what it looks like and I wouldn’t associate with anyone who does that either. I RESPECT ANYONE STRONG ENOUGH TO SPEAK UP ABOUT ASSAULT, IF ITS FUCKING TRUE. CLINGING ON TO FAMOUS PEOPLE AND LYING ABOUT A CASE FOR A CHECK IS SICK AND ILLEGAL AND THE TRUTH ALWAYS COME TO THE LIGHT. PUT ME UNDER A LIE DETECTOR RIGHT NOW. IDK if you want a check or publicity but lying puts you in jail.”

Shapiro did leave this tweet up:

@MissGucciWitch, who goes by the name Philomena and has somewhat of a social media following across various platforms, also posts YouTube video blogs every now and then. A few of her videos are below:

Below are photos of Enzo hanging out with Grosso back in the summer and in October, when the rape was alleged to have happened:

@redhotchilipeppers #ForTheYouth 🌶🤣

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on

