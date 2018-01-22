WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/21/18 – Binghamton, New York

Jan 22, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Titus Worldwide defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and The Bar

2. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

3. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Revival

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Mickie James

5. Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

6. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

7. Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

8. Finn Balor defeated Elias

9. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Miztourage

