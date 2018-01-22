WWE launches official Reddit page

WWE has launched its official Reddit page at reddit.com/user/RealWWE which will include content exclusively for Reddit and tons of news, photos and videos to share from their digital and social channels.

The company will post previously unseen and rare photos and memorabilia, sneak peeks at what it’s like to work inside WWE Headquarters, deleted scenes from original video series, and funniest WWE GIFs from the official GIPHY channel.

Since the announcement, over 60,000 fans subscribed to the channel. Reddit’s most popular wrestling group is called SquaredCircle with over 314,000 subscribers.

