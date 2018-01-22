WRESTLE-1 “Sunrise 2018 – Day 3” Results – 1/21/18 – Odawara, Japan

1. Jon Tonsho defeated Takumi Baba

2. Kaz Hayashi and Manabu Soya defeated Masayuki Kono and NOSAWA Rongai

3. Shuji Kondo defeated Tugutaka Sato

4. Masayuki Mitomi and Joji Otani defeated Enfants Terribles (Yusuke Kodama and Seigo Tachibana)

5. Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino and Drunk Andy) defeated Andy Wu and Alejandro

6. UWA World Trios Championship Match
NEW ERA (Koji Doi, Kumagoro, and Takanori Ito) (c) defeated NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba, Seiki Yoshioka, and Jiro Kuroshio)

