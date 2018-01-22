Title Change on Tonight’s WWE RAW 25 Episode (Photos, Videos)

Jan 22, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

The Miz defeated Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz is now an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Reigns had been champion since November 20th RAW after a win over Miz.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change, which took place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

