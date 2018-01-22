Title Change on Tonight’s WWE RAW 25 Episode (Photos, Videos)

The Miz defeated Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz is now an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Reigns had been champion since November 20th RAW after a win over Miz.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change, which took place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Who knows WHERE that turnbuckle pad went? But it doesn't matter…@mikethemiz has made history by winning the #ICTitle on #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/L6xzwS8WMn — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018

